A karaoke bar owner and her assistant were arrested early Friday after allegedly offering paid sex with girls under 18 to undercover officials.

Suphannee Thisayana, 36, owner of Ban Hao Karaoke in Tambon Patum in Chiang Mai’s Prao district, and Sirinan Maneewan 35, were arrested shortly after midnight in a sting operation.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation