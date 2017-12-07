Thursday, December 7, 2017
Ayutthaya: Police arrest 10 over forced teen sex case

AYUTTHAYA: Ten out of 14 people wanted by police in connection with a case of forced prostitution involving a 15-year-old who was rescued last month were detained in a series of raids carried out at 14 spots in Ayutthaya Wednesday, police said.

The operations, carried out by a team of more than 30 officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), took place across five districts of Ayutthaya, said Pol Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, chief of the CSD’s sub-division 2.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

