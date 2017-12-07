Flooding still wreaking havoc in south

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 7th December 2017 (NNT) – Many areas of the southern region are still coping with floods with Nakhon Si Thammarat reporting critical levels of water in several districts and its airport threatened with inundation.

Waters in Nakhon Si Thammarat have been rising rapidly and local officials have had to erect a sandbag barrier around its airport’s runway to ensure services can continue. Military personnel are now facilitating travel to and from the airport.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand