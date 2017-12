Forest run-off from Khao Luang National Park has reached Nakhon Si Thammarat municipality, causing flood in the city for the second time in less than two weeks.

Authorities warned people in flood-prone areas to move their belongings to higher ground since last night (Dec 5) when the forest run-off flew into Phra Phrom and Lan Saka districts and headed to Muang Nakhon Si Thammarat municipality.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS