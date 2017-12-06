Rainfall expected in southern region on Dec 7, 8

YALA, 6th December 2017 (NNT) – Yala was beginning to recover from recent floods but is now preparing for expected rainfall on December 7 and 8.

The provincial disaster prevention and mitigation division advised that on November 25, flash flooding and overflows from reservoirs had flooded eight districts, affecting over 30,000 households and resulting in three injuries and three deaths. The eight districts have now begun to recover while water levels in the Sai Buri and Pattani River have lessened. Most schools have now reopened.

