Heavy rains trigger floods in southern region

THAILAND, 24th September 2017 (NNT) – Ten southern provinces are battling severe floods triggered by heavy thundershowers.

Among the 10 southern provinces, Satun took the biggest hit. Local authorities are evacuating residents in affected communities. According to the latest report, the floodwater was as high as 30 centimeters in the capital district. Sandbags have been stacked up to divert the water away from economic zones.

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand