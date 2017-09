Customs officials early on Sunday arrested three Vietnamese nationals – one man and two women – in possession of 15 pieces of rhino horns altogether weighing 7.4 kilogrammes at Suvarnabhumi airport.

They were arrested on arrival at about 1am from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, while in transit to Hanoi, Vietnam. The Vietnamese man was identified as Trueng Ba Ngia, 27, and the women as Nguyen Thi Thu Chang, 30, and Pham Thi Thang Huay, 56.

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST