Customs officials at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday seized 41 kilograms of elephant tusks smuggled in from Africa, but no smugglers were arrested.

Chaiyudh Khamkhun, deputy director-general of the Customs Department, said the seizure of the elephant tusks inside a paper box was made at the airport’s cargo office after it arrived since September but nobody came to claim it.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS