Two Vietnamese passengers were arrested yesterday at Suvarnbhumi airport after custom officials found 74.8kg of elephant tusks split between two bags.

The men quickly denied all knowledge of their illegal cargo saying they had no idea what they were transporting.

The two men identified as Dinh Wan Hon and Ngern Tuan Da were taken directly from the airport to a Court in Samut Prakarn then incarcerated.

