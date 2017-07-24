Monday, July 24, 2017
Court Cuts Jail Time of Yellowshirts For Occupying Gov House

The Government House of Thailand seized by PAD members
BANGKOK — The Appeals Court on Monday reduced jail terms given to six Yellowshirt leaders convicted for occupying the Government House during political unrest nine years ago.

Sentences for the six, who led supporters of the People’s Alliance for Democracy, or PAD, to seize the prime minister’s seat of power for over three months, were lowered to eight months from the two years they originally received two years ago. In its ruling, the court said their actions were not intended to serve their interests or that of any certain group.

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen
Khaosod English

