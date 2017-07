The committee for the examination of Yingluck Shinawatra’s assets has submitted a list of 12 bank accounts of the former prime minister to the Legal Execution Department as part of the process to seize her assets under an administrative order, Finance Ministry permanent secretary Somchai Sajjapong said on Monday.

Ms Yingluck has been ordered by a government committee to pay 35.1 billion baht in damages allegedly incurred by her rice-pledging scheme.

By Thai PBS