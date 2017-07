The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions has set Aug 25 for the delivery of its final ruling on the rice-pledging case against former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra and dismissed her petition to seek a Constitutional Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of the proceedings of her case.

The court has also scheduled Aug 1 for Ms Yingluck to deliver her closing statement.

By Thai PBS