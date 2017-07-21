Chinese tourist injured when Phuket taxis collide at Darasamut Intersection

Friday, July 21, 2017
Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket
PHUKET: A female Chinese tourist on her way to Phuket International Airport was left with chest and abdominal injuries last night when the taxi she was travelling in collided with another taxi and crashed into a road sign at the Darasamut Intersection.

Lt Patcharee Wongboon of the Wichit Police was notified of an accident at the Darasamut Intersection at 11pm yesterday (July 20) and arrived at the scene together with Kusoldharm rescued workers to find a silver bronze Toyota Corolla Altis green-plate (commercial passenger vehicle) taxi crashed into a road sign positioned on the corner of the central reservation.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

