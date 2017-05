PHUKET: A man, who police have yet to confirm whether or not was working as an illegal taxi driver, had an arm severed in an accident while driving two Iraqi tourists to Phuket International Airport this morning (May 24).

The accident happened on Route 4026, which connects Phuket Airport to the island’s main artery, Thepkrasattri Rd, at 7am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News