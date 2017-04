PHUKET: Police have confirmed they will not be pressing any charges against the driver of the cement truck that killed an Australian tourist south of Patong Beach last Thursday (Mar 30).

The accident occurred on a curve near the quiet Tri Trang beach last week, where the body of 49-year-old Paul Anthony Bradbery from New South Wales was found partially lodged under the right side of the truck, driven by Sakon Sriprasit, 39.

Shela Riva