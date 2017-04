BANGKOK: — Public health authorities have said that they have found the potentially deadly “Legionella” bacteria in shower heads, swimming pools, taps and spas at hotels all over the south of Thailand.

In some cases more than ten per cent of the samples they took last year showed evidence of Legionella that can cause pneumonia and other lung and health complications, reported Daily News.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Daily News