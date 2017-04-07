Detained Suspect in Stockholm Truck Attack Spread Daesh Propaganda

A man detained in Stockholm on suspicion of having carried out the Friday truck attack was a supporter of Daesh (IS, also known as Daesh) terrorist group media report.

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – The 39-year-old man, an Uzbek national living in Sweden, was detained in Stockholm’s suburb Marsta on Friday evening, the Aftonbladet daily said. The man had reportedly posted Daesh propaganda on his Facebook page, but his friend told Aftonbladet that the suspect had not been interested in politics or religion and only talked about earning money for his family.

On Friday afternoon, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd on a major pedestrian street in Sweden’s capital, Stockholm. At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured as a result.

