Four Killed as Truck Drives into Crowd in Swedish Capital: Police

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Four people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, police said.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said everything indicated the crash was a terrorist attack, according to the national news agency TT.

Part of central Stockholm was cordoned off and the area was evacuated. Large numbers of police and emergency services were at the scene.

“I saw at least three dead, but probably more,” Radio Sweden reporter Martin Svenningsen said.

TT reported that police confirmed the three deaths.

A Reuters witness saw a number of body-like forms covered by blankets at the scene of the incident.

Several attacks in which trucks or cars have driven into crowds have taken place in Europe in the past year. Al Qaeda in 2010 urged its followers to use trucks as a weapon.

Tasnim News Agency