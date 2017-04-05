Government U-turns on pickup ban

The government has backtracked on a new rule that came into effect Wednesday barring people from travelling in the rear space, or trays, of pickup trucks following fierce criticism from the public.

The regulation will now only be enforced after the Songkran festival.

Deputy national police chief Detnarong Sutthichanbancha said the government has decided to offer a reprieve, though no date has been fixed yet for enforcement of the new regulation.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS