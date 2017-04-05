Police crackdown on loan sharks, build list of 1,000 suspects

BANGKOK, April 5th, 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police force has put together a list of 1,000 suspects involved in loan sharking across the country and is moving to build evidence to seek warrants for their arrest.

Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan was briefed via videoconference on the progress of cases involving informal debt and loan sharks. He instructed all nine provincial police divisions to build their cases against informal creditors who arrange loans with illegally high interest rates.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil