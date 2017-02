A combined force of officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and soldiers raided 10 targets in Uthai Thani province Monday in a concerted effort to trace and impound all the assets of loan shark king Wichai Pan-ngarm or well-known as Sia Chai.

Seven houses owned by Sia Chai in Muang and Nong Ka Yang districts were searched and 102 land title deeds with a total areas of 700 rais worth over 400 million baht were seized for examination.

