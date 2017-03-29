New traffic regulation to deal with drunk driving

Drivers who are under 20 years of age and are tested with over 20 milligram percent alcohol will be regarded as drunk and will face charge of drunk driving if caught behind the steering wheel under an amended ministerial regulation approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The amended regulation issued in compliance with the land traffic act was proposed by the Royal Thai Office to deal with drunk driving which was blamed as one of the major reasons for numerous car accidents besides speeding.

