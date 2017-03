Apparent corruption related to the procurement of CCTV systems for the socalled “Safe School Project” in the deep South has cost the state more than Bt400 million, an ongoing investigation has revealed.

The southern branch of the Office of the Public Sector AntiCorruption Commission (PACC), which is investigating alleged irregularities in the project, stated yesterday that it suspects several officials were involved.

By Phuchit Pirunlaong

The Nation