BANGKOK, 28 March 2017 (NNT) – The cabinet approved the proposal to UNESCO for Khon and Thai massage to be held as intangible cultural heritages.

Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said the cabinet had approved the Ministry of Culture’s plan to propose to UNESCO listing Thai Khon performance and Thai massage as intangible cultural heritages.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: tewit kemtong