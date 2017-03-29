Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Cabinet approves new measure regarding emergency patients

Rear view of a Toyota ambulance in Chiang Mai
Emergency patients will have access to both private and state hospitals for emergency treatment within 72 hours before they are to be transferred to hospitals where the patients are entitled to free treatment.

The above new regulation was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday and this measure will help solve the problem of rejection of emergency patients by several hospitals, especially private hospitals, for fear that they will not get paid by the patients.

By Thai PBS Reporters

