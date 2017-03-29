Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Baht rally 'short term'

Thai baht coins
The baht’s further upside bias to the US$34-mark is seen as a short-term run on the back of persistent offshore fund inflows, largely to the Thai bond market, prompted by a perception that the local currency is a safe haven, says a senior official at Phatra Securities.

The firmer baht is setting a trend as foreign investors are returning to the Thai debt market following fund repatriation to the US ahead of the Fed’s rate hike in mid-March, said Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, assistant managing director of Phatra Securities.

PAWEE SIRIMAI

