Tigers found in Thai World Natural Heritage Site

BANGKOK, 29 March 2017 (NNT) – Authorities in the Dong Phaya Yen-Khao Yai World Natural Heritage Site have reported the first sighting of 18 wild tigers in 15 years, highlighting the discovery as an indication the area is improving.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment officials alongside partner organizations have announced the discovery of 18 tigers living and breeding in the Dong Phaya Yen-Khao Yai World Natural Heritage Site. They were discovered by surveillance cameras and seen on several occasions between June 2016 and February 2017. Of the 18, 5 are male and 7 are female with the remaining 6 cubs. The officials pointed out the discovery indicates the health of the region as tigers can only exist in a healthy ecosystem. Worldwide it is estimated only 4,000 tigers are still in existence from a previous tally of over 100,000.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

Rewriter: Pichanan Inpota