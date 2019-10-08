Tue. Oct 8th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Police refute inaction over Phuket road rage viral video

1 min read
32 mins ago TN
Street in Phuket town

Street in Phuket town. Photo: pidder20 (Pixabay).


PHUKET: Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul has defended his officers’ actions in investigating a road rage attack on the east side of Phuket Town yesterday that saw a man kick over a motorbike carrying a woman and her daughter the proceeding to attack the woman with a chair.

The incident, on Srisena Rd near the bridge to Koh Siray, was recorded on CCTV in front of a motorbike shop.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Two dead, two injured in Phuket townhouse fire

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Two blacklisted foreigners in Phuket arrested, deported

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Culture Minister presides over Vegetarian Festival official event

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Minister Orders Cafes, Restaurants To Collect Customers’ Wifi Data

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Alcohol sales ban in Thailand now official, Sunday, October 13th, 2019

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Heavy rain, flooding expected in lower regions from 15th October

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Weatherman forecasts cold weather in December and January

22 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close