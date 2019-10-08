Police refute inaction over Phuket road rage viral video

Police refute inaction over Phuket road rage viral video1 min read
PHUKET: Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul has defended his officers’ actions in investigating a road rage attack on the east side of Phuket Town yesterday that saw a man kick over a motorbike carrying a woman and her daughter the proceeding to attack the woman with a chair.
The incident, on Srisena Rd near the bridge to Koh Siray, was recorded on CCTV in front of a motorbike shop.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News