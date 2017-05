PHUKET: Fire broke out at an empty popular nightclub in Phuket Town during the day yesterday (May 28), causing damage estimated at hundreds of thousands of baht.

Firefighters were called to the Mahanakorn nightclub near Nimit Circle, also called the “seahorse circle”, on the east side of town just after midday.

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News