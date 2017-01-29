Fire breaks out at Phuket’s famed Seduction disco on Bangla Rd, Patong

PHUKET: Fire engines were called to the Seduction disco on Patong’s Bangla Rd at about 8:30pm Saturday (Jan 28) as black smoke billowed out from the second floor of the popular nightclub.

Crowds gathered in front of the club, with some shouting “Fai Mai!” (Fire! in Thai) as fire trucks made their way down the busy walking street, which is open to traffic by day but closed to traffic at night so tourists can parade down the street to enjoy the nightlife.

Eakkapop Thongtub