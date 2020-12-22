December 22, 2020

Singapore Model Applied to Deal with Migrants’ Coronavirus

Thailand-Myanmar cross border portal

The Thailand-Myanmar cross border portal. Photo: Keith Lyons.


BANGKOK, Dec 22 (TNA) – Health authorities are applying the Singapore Model to control the novel coronavirus disease among Myanmar workers and the early detection of many infected workers shows a positive sign.

Dr Wichan Pawan, director of the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention, said the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases among Myanmar workers resulted from proactive tests which reflected efficient control efforts and people should not panic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

