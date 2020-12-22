Singapore Model Applied to Deal with Migrants’ Coronavirus

Singapore Model Applied to Deal with Migrants’ Coronavirus1 min read
BANGKOK, Dec 22 (TNA) – Health authorities are applying the Singapore Model to control the novel coronavirus disease among Myanmar workers and the early detection of many infected workers shows a positive sign.
Dr Wichan Pawan, director of the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention, said the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases among Myanmar workers resulted from proactive tests which reflected efficient control efforts and people should not panic.
