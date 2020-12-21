Prayut warns businesses not to hire illegal migrant workers or face closure





All employers in Thailand have been sternly warned not to hire illegal migrant workers, or face closure, by the country’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today (Monday).

He also urged members of the public to alert officials if they encounter illegal migrant workers and provincial officials are to conduct random health screenings of migrant workers in their respective provinces.

By Thai PBS World

