Two more coronavirus infections have been reported in Bangkok, and both had recently visited the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon.

The market in tambon Mahachai of Samut Sakhon’s Muang district is the source of a Covid-19 outbreak which has spread to several other provinces, including neighbouring Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen

BANGKOK POST

