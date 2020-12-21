December 21, 2020

Thailand records 382 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Buddhists keeping physical distance during COVID-19 at Wat Mahathat Yuwarat Rangsarit, Bangkok on the Buddhist Atthami Bucha day

Buddhists keeping physical distance during COVID-19 at Wat Mahathat Yuwarat Rangsarit, Bangkok on the Buddhist Atthami Bucha day. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.


382 new COVID-19 cases, including 360 Myanmar migrant workers, have been recorded today, raising cumulative infections in the country to more than 5,000, CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin told the media.

Chulalongkorn University’s virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan, meanwhile, suggested that all foreign migrant workers should be tested, to prevent a repeat of Samut Sakhon infections spreading to other provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

