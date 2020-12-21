Thailand records 382 new COVID-19 cases on Monday





382 new COVID-19 cases, including 360 Myanmar migrant workers, have been recorded today, raising cumulative infections in the country to more than 5,000, CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin told the media.

Chulalongkorn University’s virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan, meanwhile, suggested that all foreign migrant workers should be tested, to prevent a repeat of Samut Sakhon infections spreading to other provinces.

By Thai PBS World

