Field hospital set up in Samut Sakhon following new COVID-19 cluster

Field hospital set up in Samut Sakhon following new COVID-19 cluster1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has ordered authorities to send medical equipment to Samut Sakhon, accelerating testing to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Minister of Public Health has confirmed medical equipment and staff in the area are now well prepared and capable of controlling the spread of the disease.
The Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, presented the latest situation update on the spread of COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon this morning, along with the disease control measures to the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand