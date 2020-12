The Supreme Court has rejected a Lao drug kingpin’s request to appeal his life sentence for smuggling more than a million “yaba” pills into Thailand.

In a decision read out at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the life sentence confirmed by two lower courts for Xaysana Keopimpha was final.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts