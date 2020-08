The Appeal Court has upheld the lower court’s sentence of life imprisonment for Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha for colluding to possess large quantities of methamphetamine pills in 2015 and 2016

The ruling was read out at the Criminal Court on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

