August 21, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Student, 20, dies in Phuket cheerleading ‘hazing’

1 min read
51 mins ago TN
Young Thai female students

Young Thai female students. Photo: suc / Pixabay.


PHUKET: A 20-year-old female first-year student at Phuket Rajabhat University has died after what is believed to have been a “hazing” incident while practicing with the university’s cheerleading squad.

Pornpiphat “Mint” Addam, a Phuket native, collapsed after being told to keep running during a training session with the cheerleading squad, led by senior students, at the campus on Wednesday (Aug 19).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

Student, 20, dies in Phuket cheerleading 'hazing' 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket student died during sport activity, not hazing ritual

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket tourism plan due on October 1

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Austrian man, 77, dies as motorbike collides head-on with van in Phuket

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

TAT to propose ‘5 R’s’ in attempt to heal the tourism damage from COVID-19 pandemic

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket student died during sport activity, not hazing ritual

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

State of Emergency Extended, Sports Spectators Welcomed

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Thai women in hospital after COVID-19 virus DNA found in their system

33 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close