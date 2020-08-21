Student, 20, dies in Phuket cheerleading ‘hazing’1 min read
PHUKET: A 20-year-old female first-year student at Phuket Rajabhat University has died after what is believed to have been a “hazing” incident while practicing with the university’s cheerleading squad.
Pornpiphat “Mint” Addam, a Phuket native, collapsed after being told to keep running during a training session with the cheerleading squad, led by senior students, at the campus on Wednesday (Aug 19).
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News