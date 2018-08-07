Students Suspended For Forced Mouth-to-Mouth Candy Hazing





BANGKOK — Five university upperclassmen were suspended Tuesday for coercing new students to pass candy between their mouths as part of their initiation hazing.

Five students at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok were disciplined for forcing 17 incoming freshmen to lock lips and pass the sweets orally.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

