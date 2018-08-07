King Mongkut's Institute of Technology in Lat Krabang, Bangkok
Bangkok

Students Suspended For Forced Mouth-to-Mouth Candy Hazing

By TN / August 7, 2018

BANGKOK — Five university upperclassmen were suspended Tuesday for coercing new students to pass candy between their mouths as part of their initiation hazing.

Five students at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok were disciplined for forcing 17 incoming freshmen to lock lips and pass the sweets orally.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close