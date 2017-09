The police in Chumphon province are hunting dog poisoner after several dogs wandering on King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang Prince of Chumphon Campus, Chumphon Province (KMITL PCC) have died from poisons.

The police were acting on call by students and lecturers of the Chumphon campus of the KMITL after they noticed unusual deaths of the dogs wandering on the campus since early last month.

