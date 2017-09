PATHUM THANI — A hungry python slithered into a home in northern metropolitan Bangkok and swallowed a pet cat whole Wednesday.

Saowarak Charoen, 59, said a five-meter python slithered into her house in Pathum Thani, swallowed her cat Bobo and coiled itself under the sink, where it had planned to digest the feline before the woman went looking for it.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English