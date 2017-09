The Appeals Court today confirmed the Criminal Court’s earlier ruling to acquit a “blackshirt” bomb suspect of charges of having in possession explosive and guns.

Kitti or Ouan Sumsri is among five suspects arrested by the police in 2010 after they were found to have involved in planting a homemade explosive inside a Honda sedan parked at an apartment on Ramintra road.

By Thai PBS