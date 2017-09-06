Woman’s Toyota burns up after she lights incense to pay respect to car goddess

A Thai woman in Kamphaeng Phet province just lost the front part of her Toyota in a fire yesterday after she lit incense sticks inside to pay respect to the “goddess” living inside her car.

On the occasion of the Buddhist Ghost Festival yesterday, in which Thais of Chinese descent pay respect to their ancestors, Janjira Tuangyu, 24, decided to light incense sticks to honor her Toyota Vios’ goddess and insert them into the tiny space between the vehicle and the license plate.

By Coconuts Bangkok