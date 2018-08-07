Nigerians, Thais arrested in online romance scam





Eight Nigerian men and six Thai suspects have been arrested for alleged collusion in an online romance scam, swindling nearly Bt2 million from Thai women in Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Phitsanulok, Chon Buri and Bangkok’s Dusit district.

Deputy Tourist Police chief Maj-General Surachate Hakpan told a press conference on Monday that the investigation began after complaints from victims – each of whom wired between Bt300,000 and Bt500,000 to the gang.

Full story: The Nation

By Suriya Patathayo

The Nation

