Nigerian man arrested as Samui police battle influx of cocaine dealers





Police say the arrest of a Nigerian man this weekend is the latest in an ongoing battle against foreigners who are flooding the popular tourist destination with cocaine and other drugs.

Chinedu Victor Okeke, 45, was arrested on Saturday after jumping out of the window of his rented, climbing over a fence and attempting to hide from police and soldiers in a nearby temple.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Naewna

