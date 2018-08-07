Ratchadamnoen Street in Nakhon Si Thammarat
South

73-year-old killed, gold, cash gone from ransacked home

By TN / August 7, 2018

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A 73-year-old man was found dead with multiple slash wounds to his face on Monday morning, his house ransacked and his gold and cash missing.

The victim, identified as Muek Maikaew, was lying naked in a pool of dried blood when police arrived at his home in tambon Tha Rua, Muang district. He had six slashes across his face. A long knife found near his body was seized as evidence.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NUJAREE RAEKRUN
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close