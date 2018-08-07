73-year-old killed, gold, cash gone from ransacked home





NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A 73-year-old man was found dead with multiple slash wounds to his face on Monday morning, his house ransacked and his gold and cash missing.

The victim, identified as Muek Maikaew, was lying naked in a pool of dried blood when police arrived at his home in tambon Tha Rua, Muang district. He had six slashes across his face. A long knife found near his body was seized as evidence.

