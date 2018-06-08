Friday, June 8, 2018
Nakhon Si Thammarat moves to promote 1,100-year-old stupa

A procession of Buddhists at Wat Phra Maha That Woramahawihan, Nakhon Si Thammarat
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 8th June 2018 (NNT) – Governor of Phuket province, Chamroen Tipayapongtada has called a meeting of relevant bodies on the management of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan and its centuries-old stupa.

Topics on the agenda today included the renovation of the stupa, the results of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) surveys of the ancient construction, and activities to publicize the historical site and apply for UNESCO World Heritage status for it.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
