Koh Tao’s ATMs not filled after two money trucks crash

By TN / August 7, 2018

ATM machines in Surat Thani had to make due with cash on hand after two security trucks crashed on their way to deliver refills early on Tuesday.

The Ban Nai Hood police station in Chumphon’s Lang Suan district was alerted to the accident on the Asia highway No 41, the Chumphon road, at 5.55am.

