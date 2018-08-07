Unidentified man crushed by express train in Hua Hin





PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: An unidentified man was crushed to death in Hua Hin district early Tuesday by an express train bound for Nakhon Si Thammarat, police said.

Pol Lt Col Chaiwat Sueb-yiaw, the police investigator in charge said the incident took place about 2km south of the Hua Hin station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

BANGKOK POST

