Hua Hin railway station
Unidentified man crushed by express train in Hua Hin

By TN / August 7, 2018

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: An unidentified man was crushed to death in Hua Hin district early Tuesday by an express train bound for Nakhon Si Thammarat, police said.

Pol Lt Col Chaiwat Sueb-yiaw, the police investigator in charge said the incident took place about 2km south of the Hua Hin station.

