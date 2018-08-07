Chiang Rai to open chemical-free vegetable and fruit market in 2019





CHIANG RAI, 7th August 2018 (NNT)-Chiang Rai province is set to open the largest market for fresh fruit and vegetables in the upper part of the northern Thailand next year.

Permanent Secretary of Chiang Rai Samrit Sawamipak said during a press conference today at Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort, that the market would help local farmers in the province become more competitive and maintain the prices of locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables.

